Omaha Police investigate shooting turned homicide Monday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to 30th and Sorensen Parkway for a reported shooting Monday evening.

Upon arrival, police say the 23-year-old victim had already been taken by private vehicle to the Omaha Fire Station on 36th and Ames. OFD medics then transported the victim to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for an award.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.