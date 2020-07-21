Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate shooting near 31st and Taylor streets

Police lights photo courtesy MGN
Police lights photo courtesy MGN(MGN no credits provided)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to 31st Avenue and Taylor Street for a reported shooting.

According to police, the 51-year-old victim reported hearing a loud bang on the door to his residence and someone demanding entry. A physical altercation followed after the victim opened the door. The suspect discharged a firearm, striking the victim.

The suspect fled the area in a blue car with a spoiler.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

