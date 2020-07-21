Advertisement

Omaha Police Investigate Separate Shootings

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

Omaha police investigated two separate shootings Monday night.

In the first incident, police say a man was critically wounded after being shot in his car at 30th & Sorensen Avenue. Witnesses tell them someone in a red vehicle, possibly a Jeep Liberty, pulled up to the victim’s car about 5:45 p.m. and opened fire. After the red vehicle fled, the victim got out of his car and ran off.

A man was critically wounded in a shooting at 30th and Sorensen
A man was critically wounded in a shooting at 30th and Sorensen(WOWT)

Witnesses say the driver of an unknown vehicle then drove the victim to a fire station at 36th & Ames. First responders transported him to a hospital. Police were given no description of the gunman.

Around 9:30 p.m. police responded to another shooting at 31st & Taylor, just south of Ames. Police believe there was some sort of altercation outside of a home before a man was shot in the arm. He is expected to survive. Someone let the victim into the house before first responders arrived.

If anyone has information that can help police with either case, call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

