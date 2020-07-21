Advertisement

LIVE -- Omaha City Council hears Mayor Stothert’s 2021 budget plan

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is presenting her budget plan to the City Council on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (File photo)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert is presenting her budget plan for the coming year to the City Council on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the mayor's budget presentation

Protestors chanting “Defund the police” interrupted the mayor’s opening remarks and were escorted out but continued to interject and interrupt Stothert with comments questioning city spending and at one point swearing at the mayor while calling her a coward.

“Our goal is to continue to provide high-quality, transparent services that enhance our city, and minimize impacts to our citizens and employees,” Stothert told the council.

As she continued with information about the city has worked to curb spending, comments about the spending were shouted and chanting continued sporadically.

WARNING: The following video contains expletives.

“We will continue to appropriately fund the Omaha Police Department,” she said. The comment drew applause and shouting from attendees who were then escorted out by Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies, shouting expletives at the mayor.

“You’re a liar! You’re a liar and a coward!”

As Stothert continued, more shouting from the gallery, with some cursing at those in attendance as they were escorted out. Shortly thereafter, others joined in comments against the mayor.

