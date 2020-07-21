Northwest Omaha resident wins battle over lawn care

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When you buy a house, yard work goes with the territory. But in one Northwest Omaha neighborhood, the older population relies on monthly dues to handle the job.

73-year-old Ruth Worner thought she’d never pick up a rake again.

Ruth Worner, the homeowner said, “I moved in here because they do the lawn.”

But $90 a month to Westin Hills Four Association hasn’t cleared a section of Ruth’s property this summer so she and friend Sue Altman went to work.

Altman said, “You work so hard you need to be careful. If you get hurt, then I’m going to have to do this myself and I can’t don’t even come down please.”

Part of Ruth’s property is downhill with a rock wall. It has become overgrown with thistle and volunteer trees.

“It may not look like lawn but it’s part of my property. That’s what I pay more dues for is for lawn work,” said Ruth.

We contacted Rex Moats the attorney for Westin Hills.

Though it’s a tall order, the attorney for the homeowner’s association tells me the HOA will take responsibility for Ruth’s property that’s buried under this overgrowth. They’ll cut all this down and not charge her a dime more than her monthly dues.

The other side of the fence is the city’s responsibility which did some cutting. But after my call, the park’s maintenance manager inspected the drainage way.

Josh Frey, parks maintenance manager said, “We’re going to clean up the fence lines a little bit and make it a little bit more appealing for the neighbors. So, it’s not a nuisance to a neighbor who has to live next to this for sure.”

Promises to clean up both sides of the fence means Ruth Worner can put away the shovel and watch others remove the thick overgrowth. A chore she won’t miss.

“No more bug bites, I’ve really had a lot of bug bites,” said Ruth.

Ruth Worner says she contacted the neighborhood association about the overgrowth in April. The HOA attorney says there was some confusion over whether the property fell under another jurisdiction as part of the drainage way. He says the neighborhood yard crew will clear the homeowner’s property soon.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.