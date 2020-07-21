Advertisement

Northwest Omaha resident wins battle over lawn care

File Photo
File Photo(MGN)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When you buy a house, yard work goes with the territory. But in one Northwest Omaha neighborhood, the older population relies on monthly dues to handle the job.

73-year-old Ruth Worner thought she’d never pick up a rake again.

Ruth Worner, the homeowner said, “I moved in here because they do the lawn.”

But $90 a month to Westin Hills Four Association hasn’t cleared a section of Ruth’s property this summer so she and friend Sue Altman went to work.

Altman said, “You work so hard you need to be careful. If you get hurt, then I’m going to have to do this myself and I can’t don’t even come down please.”

Part of Ruth’s property is downhill with a rock wall. It has become overgrown with thistle and volunteer trees.

“It may not look like lawn but it’s part of my property. That’s what I pay more dues for is for lawn work,” said Ruth.

We contacted Rex Moats the attorney for Westin Hills.

Though it’s a tall order, the attorney for the homeowner’s association tells me the HOA will take responsibility for Ruth’s property that’s buried under this overgrowth. They’ll cut all this down and not charge her a dime more than her monthly dues.

The other side of the fence is the city’s responsibility which did some cutting. But after my call, the park’s maintenance manager inspected the drainage way.

Josh Frey, parks maintenance manager said, “We’re going to clean up the fence lines a little bit and make it a little bit more appealing for the neighbors. So, it’s not a nuisance to a neighbor who has to live next to this for sure.”

Promises to clean up both sides of the fence means Ruth Worner can put away the shovel and watch others remove the thick overgrowth. A chore she won’t miss.

“No more bug bites, I’ve really had a lot of bug bites,” said Ruth.

Ruth Worner says she contacted the neighborhood association about the overgrowth in April. The HOA attorney says there was some confusion over whether the property fell under another jurisdiction as part of the drainage way. He says the neighborhood yard crew will clear the homeowner’s property soon.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Reynolds discusses criminal justice reform at meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The Focus Committee on criminal justice reform put together by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds met over zoom today.

High School

NSAA: Fall sports will go on ‘as currently scheduled’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Monday that fall practices can begin in August as the organization prepares to proceed with fall sports as scheduled.

News

Lawmakers back in session focus on new priorities amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
For the first time in four months, Nebraska lawmakers are back in session. The pandemic stopped the 60-day session on day 43.

Coronavirus

Monday July 20 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 42 new cases, 3 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

News

Millard Schools to open at full capacity, provide remote option

Updated: 5 hours ago
Millard Public Schools has released an update to their fall reopening plans which includes a new Concurrent Remote option.

News

The RiverFront project to restrict Lewis & Clark Landing access

Updated: 5 hours ago
The RiverFront Revitalization Project is preparing for the next phase of the project which includes restricting access to Lewis and Clark Landing.

News

Broken Heart Syndrome on the rise--10PM

Updated: 7 hours ago
Stress Cardiomyopathy, or Broken Heart Syndrome, is brought on by high levels of mental or physical stress.

News

Bellevue, Papillion change trash collection routes

Updated: 7 hours ago
The City of Bellevue and Papillion Sanitation have announced that as of the first week of August, many trash, yard waste, and recycling collection routes will be changed.

News

Standing Bear Lake to see trail closures

Updated: 7 hours ago
Omaha Parks and Recreation are warning park users of upcoming trail closures at Standing Bear Lake in Northwest Omaha.

News

Nebraska Medicaid expansion enrollment starts online Aug. 1

Updated: 10 hours ago
Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is holding providing an update on the Medicaid Expansion.