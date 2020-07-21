New community garden opens in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A UNO student has been hard at work creating a new community garden in North Omaha.

After weeks of hard work-- this spot will now help put food on people's plates.

Valeria Gayton has spent the past few weeks putting a plan in place to create a community garden in North Omaha.

With the help of local organizations, she was able to find this plot of land near 35th and grand avenue.

"This is cool because it did not look like this and it was very frustrating because there was so much work that needed to be done so I am very thankful that people came to help," said Valeria Gayton

Thanks to the help of about 20 volunteers helping out every Thursday night-- her dream is now a reality.

The garden is full of blackberries, artichoke and asparagus.

People are welcome to stop by whenever they want to pick the fresh fruits and veggies.

"I feel like this is an opportunity to provide fresh fruits and vegetables because there's not a local Walmart or Target nearby so, if they are able to come out here, we put this here so people could join as a community." says gayton.

Gayton says when she first found this spot, it looked completely different.

"We created two paths so people are able to walk through. it looked like an abandoned lot almost. people were throwing trash here so the first thing we did is pick up the trash."

Now that the space has been cleaned up-- she's hoping to plant even more.

"We cleared this area out because we want to plant tomatoes, cucumbers and beans and then we want to plant some squash."

Gayton says she's says she can't wait for the community to start using the new garden.

And, she’s hard at work planning another one.

