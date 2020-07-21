Advertisement

NE State Sen. Wayne will not seek to repeal Nebraska’s affirmative action ban this year

By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne on Sunday announced he will not seek to introduce a legislative measure on the ballot this year to repeal Nebraska’s ban on affirmative action -- which was recently approved for repeal by both the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Supervisors.

In an issued statement, Wayne said Nebraska law would not allow the issue to be put on the ballot in time for the 2020 General Election.

“I agree with both the Douglas County Board and the Omaha City Council,” Wayne said. “However, after conducting legal research, I found that a legislative ballot initiative would not be timely this year.”

State law requires ballot language to be submitted at least four months before the general election.

Wayne instead will focus his efforts on passing LB 1218 which would adopt the Nebraska Historically Underutilized Busines Program Act.

“(The bill) works on behalf of Nebraska’s small businesses, including women and minority-owned businesses, to achieve equity in bidding for public contracts and procurements,” Wayne said. “With billions slated to be spent over the next 10 years, we are at a pivotal moment in our State. The best way to fight poverty and break the vicious cycle of despair is to foster business opportunities which encourage entrepreneurship, growth, and good-paying jobs.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant tonight but heat builds later this week!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Koeller
Outside of a stray shower or storm, we’re looking at a quiet evening under partly cloudy skies. Mostly clear conditions take us into tonight, with lows dropping into the 60s. Temperatures will gradually increase both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper-80s to 90°. We’ll hold a slight chance for showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Otherwise, there will be plenty of dry time each day under partly cloudy skies.

News

NE State Sen. Justin Wayne to introduce police oversight legislation

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne (District 13, Omaha) announced Tuesday he seeks to introduce legislation to form Citizen Police Oversight Boards in cities employing police officers full-time.

VOD Recordings

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert at City Council -- July 21, 2020 - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 1 hours ago
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert unveiled her 2021 recommended budget Tuesday, July 21, 2020 before the Omaha City Council.

News

New community garden opens in north Omaha

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
After weeks of hard work-- this spot will now help put food on people's plates.

Latest News

News

Zebra mussels discovered in Lake Manawa

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Zebra mussels, an invasive species of mollusk previously found in Omaha’s Zorninsky Lake and Cunningham Lake, have now been discovered in Council Bluffs’ Lake Manawa, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday.

News

Mayor Stothert presents 2021 budget to Omaha City Council

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Mayor Jean Stothert is presenting her budget plan to the City Council on Tuesday afternoon.

Breaking News

Governor Ricketts hosts presser regarding back-to-school plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
Governor Ricketts is holding a presser to address a back-to-school plan for the state of Nebraska as schools navigate reopening amid the pandemic. You can watch it live here.

News

Father of Jack Hoffman announces his own current brain tumor battle

Updated: 5 hours ago
The father of the little boy who inspired Team Jack, an organization developed in Jack Hoffman’s name to raise awareness for childhood cancer, has announced that he himself is battling a giant brain tumor.

Coronavirus

Tuesday July 21 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 108 new cases, 1 death

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Six On Your Side: Battle over lawn care -- 10pm

Updated: 6 hours ago
When you buy a house, yard work goes with the territory. But in one Northwest Omaha neighborhood, the older population relies on monthly dues to handle the job.