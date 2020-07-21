Little Bohemia newly listed on National Register of Historic Places

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - History Nebraska announces that Omaha’s Little Bohemia business district has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to a release, in the twentieth century, nearly all Czechs living in the city lived in the Little Bohemia neighborhood. Most of the buildings are still around today and were built between 1885 and 1900.

Beer gardens, taverns, and bars were common in the district. According to the release, in response to anti-foreign sentiment following WWI, the Czech culture faded in Nebraska. Due to this, people would often seek out the Little Bohemia district for a taste of the Czech culture.

“This area is undergoing a resurgence, and there are people who want to make sure historic preservation is a part of this neighborhood’s future to help it retain key aspects of its rich history,” said David Calease of History Nebraska’s State Historic Preservation Office.

This now means that the 40 contributing buildings in the district at South 13th Street from Hickory Street to one block north of William Street are eligible for tax credits that can be applied to rehabilitation projects.

