Advertisement

Former UNL students suing university, alleging sexual assault, harassment claims ignored

(WOWT)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nine women, all former or current students at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in the past five years, are suing the school in federal court for failing to properly investigate or respond to reports of discrimination, harassment, and even rape.

The lawsuit alleges the women “were victims of sex discrimination, including rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, and/or stalking, perpetrated by male UNL students,” according to court documents filed Monday in U.S. District Court.

The women say the university violated its own policies — and committed Title IX violations — numerous times when it failed to investigate or respond to alleged rapes, gropings, stalking cases, and racial discrimination in a timely manner, and that the university handled the women’s reports with indifference. In some of the incidents, the lawsuit names student-athletes and accuses unidentified players of wrongdoing.

In a statement, UNL defended its policies saying: “The health and safety of all of our students is of the utmost importance to us.”

The lawsuit calls for damages and demands a trial by jury.

“Female students who appealed the findings of IEC decision letters were repeatedly denied the opportunity for a hearing, and their appeals were summarily dismissed without due process,” the lawsuit states, referring to the UNL Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance.

The university’s failure to investigate or “appropriately respond” to the allegations forced three of the victims to leave the school, the lawsuit states.

— Staff reports

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CHI lab in Hastings suspends testing before surgeries to conserve supplies

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Schubert
CHI Health in Hastings has suspended its pre-procedural COVID-19 testing requirement to preserve the limited testing supplies.

News

Omaha resident fears city-owned alley will damage car

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Pothole complaints have been way down this year. But one driver fears damage to her vehicle while getting to off-street parking.

News

Ralston teacher tackling student lunch debt with gaming channel fundraiser

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
The high school German teacher and Twitch streamer has raised more than enough money to pay off the more than $10,000 in student lunch debt owed at Wildewood Elementary.

VOD Recordings

Omaha Mayor unveils proposed 2021 city budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert unveiled her 2021 recommended budget Tuesday afternoon before the Omaha City Council.

Latest News

News

NE State Sen. Wayne will not seek to repeal Nebraska’s affirmative action ban this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne on Sunday announced he will not seek to introduce a legislative measure on the ballot this year to repeal Nebraska’s ban on affirmative action -- which was recently approved for repeal by both the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Supervisors.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant tonight but heat builds later this week!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Outside of a stray shower or storm, we’re looking at a quiet evening under partly cloudy skies. Mostly clear conditions take us into tonight, with lows dropping into the 60s. Temperatures will gradually increase both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper-80s to 90°. We’ll hold a slight chance for showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Otherwise, there will be plenty of dry time each day under partly cloudy skies.

News

NE State Sen. Justin Wayne to introduce police oversight legislation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne (District 13, Omaha) announced Tuesday he seeks to introduce legislation to form Citizen Police Oversight Boards in cities employing police officers full-time.

VOD Recordings

Man arrested for child enticement again

Updated: 3 hours ago
Adam Hawhee was arrested Sunday after police say he tried to lure a boy to his car.

VOD Recordings

UNO student creates community garden

Updated: 3 hours ago
A new community garden is now open in North Omaha.

VOD Recordings

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert at City Council -- July 21, 2020 - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 3 hours ago
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert unveiled her 2021 recommended budget Tuesday, July 21, 2020 before the Omaha City Council.