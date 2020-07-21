Father of Jack Hoffman announces his own current brain tumor battle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The father of the little boy who inspired Team Jack, an organization developed in Jack Hoffman’s name to raise awareness for childhood cancer, has announced that he himself is battling a giant brain tumor.

Andy Hoffman is the father of Jack Hoffman, the boy the Nebraska Huskers rallied around during his own battle with cancer, beginning in 2011, inspiring “Team Jack” and an Espy Award-winning play, and leading to a family friendship with running back Rex Burkhead, who now plays with the New England Patriots.

In a Facebook post, Andy Hoffman posted a photo from what appears to be his Father’s Day celebration and wrote, "After spending the last 9 years helping my son with his fight with brain cancer, and many others, I have now learned first hand what these people have gone through. On Sunday, July 19th, I had a seizure while running on the cowboy trail in Atkinson. A subsequent MRI revealed a massive brain tumor.

We are currently at Mayo Clinic developing a plan of attack. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers.”

