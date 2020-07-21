David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant tonight but heat builds later this week!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We started Tuesday with another round of beneficial rain! Showers wrapped up in the Metro by mid-morning, with clouds quickly decreasing behind. Temperatures then warmed into the mid-80s for the afternoon with fairly pleasant humidity – at least by July standards!

Outside of a stray shower or storm, we’re looking at a quiet evening under partly cloudy skies. Mostly clear conditions take us into tonight, with lows dropping into the 60s.

Tonight into tomorrow (WOWT)

Temperatures will gradually increase both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper-80s to 90°. We’ll hold a slight chance for showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Otherwise, there will be plenty of dry time each day under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll warm into the lower-90s Friday, with highs over the weekend topping out in the mid-90s. First Alert Days remain in effect for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday thanks to high heat and humidity. Heat indices could rise up to around 110°, with not much cooling during the overnight hours.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Our next chance for storms arrives late Sunday into Monday, which could knock off the need for an Alert Day Monday. If this cooler and wetter trends hold, we’ll update as necessary.

Keep track of the radar and Omaha’s only 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.