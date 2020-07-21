Advertisement

Clay’s Midday Forecast - Clearing skies and warm this afternoon

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain is moving out of the area, and sunshine is moving in.

forecast
forecast(forecast)

Another round of beneficial rain this morning is now moving to the east and away from us. This is allowing skies to clear from west to east. We’ll be a little warmer this afternoon since we’re clearing sooner. Expect afternoon highs to reach the mid and upper 80s with a little bit more humidity as well.

Another round of rain and some storms will try to move in heading into Wednesday morning as well. This one would likely be a little later and possibly after the morning drive. We’ll get a break midday before more storms are possible in the evening. Overall the severe threat is low but an isolated severe storm is possible in the evening.

Some warmer and more humid weather starts to move in Thursday as highs jump to near 90 degrees. Friday will top out in the lower 90s but the brunt of the heat really moves in Saturday and lingers through Monday. That 3 day stretch of heat has prompted a First Alert due to dangerous levels of persistent heat and little cooling at night.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Heat wave set to start Saturday — the longest stretch of dangerous heat this season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord and David Koeller
Friday through Monday, July 27th have been declared First Alert Weather Days. After the heat and humidity that we dealt with last weekend, we are in line to see an even longer stretch of similar weather starting this coming Friday.

Weather

First Alert Weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - More rain to start the day with sunshine to follow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Soggy and windy morning in the area.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
Starting the day with wind driven rain but sunshine will return later today.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert: Excessive heat by the weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
Heat and humidity will build by the weekend producing heat index readings of 100 to 110 degrees Friday through Monday.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - More rain chances overnight, heat building later this week

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
A comfortable evening around the metro thanks to below average temperatures. Rain chances return overnight, lasting into early Tuesday.

Weather

More rain chances overnight, heat building later this week

Updated: 18 hours ago
A comfortable evening around the metro thanks to below average temperatures. Rain chances return overnight, lasting into early Tuesday.

Forecast

Clay’s Midday Forecast - Rain wraps up leaving partly cloudy skies

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
Any lingering showers will be drying up shortly after lunchtime, but some clouds may stick around through the afternoon.

Weather

FIRST ALERT - A longer stretch of dangerous heat set to start Friday and last through the weekend

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT
Heat and humidity are set to return Friday. This will be the longest stretch of dangerous heat we've had so far this season.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Rain and storms to start the day will be the first of many rounds this week

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:54 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Morning rain and storms brings some much needed relief from the hot and dry weather. Afternoon highs will stick in the lower 80s today.