Clay’s Midday Forecast - Clearing skies and warm this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain is moving out of the area, and sunshine is moving in.

forecast (forecast)

Another round of beneficial rain this morning is now moving to the east and away from us. This is allowing skies to clear from west to east. We’ll be a little warmer this afternoon since we’re clearing sooner. Expect afternoon highs to reach the mid and upper 80s with a little bit more humidity as well.

Another round of rain and some storms will try to move in heading into Wednesday morning as well. This one would likely be a little later and possibly after the morning drive. We’ll get a break midday before more storms are possible in the evening. Overall the severe threat is low but an isolated severe storm is possible in the evening.

Some warmer and more humid weather starts to move in Thursday as highs jump to near 90 degrees. Friday will top out in the lower 90s but the brunt of the heat really moves in Saturday and lingers through Monday. That 3 day stretch of heat has prompted a First Alert due to dangerous levels of persistent heat and little cooling at night.

