1 injured after shooting near 63rd and Camden Avenue

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to 63rd and Camden Avenue early Tuesday morning for a reported shooting.

According to an officer on the scene, two suspects on foot approached two people sitting in an SUV in a driveway. One person was shot.

It is unknown whether more than one person fired shots.

A victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.

