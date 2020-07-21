1 injured after shooting near 63rd and Camden Avenue
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to 63rd and Camden Avenue early Tuesday morning for a reported shooting.
According to an officer on the scene, two suspects on foot approached two people sitting in an SUV in a driveway. One person was shot.
It is unknown whether more than one person fired shots.
A victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK.
This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.
