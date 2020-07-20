Advertisement

Winn-Dixie to require masks in stores

Winn-Dixie will be requiring customers to wear face masks in its stores.
Winn-Dixie will be requiring customers to wear face masks in its stores.(AP/Edward Kerns II/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Winn-Dixie is the latest retailer to follow the trend of requiring masks in its grocery stores.

“The majority of our stores are under either a local or state government mandate, and given the continued rise of positive COVID cases in our communities across the Southeast, beginning Monday, July 27, we will be requiring masks to be worn by customers to help reduce the spread of the disease,” Joe Caldwell, director of corporate communications and government affairs for Southeastern Grocers, wrote in an email.

Southeastern Grocers is the parent company of Winn-Dixie.

In an email sent over the weekend, Caldwell said mask mandates are a “highly charged issue” and Winn-Dixie would not “want to put our associates in a position to navigate interpersonal conflict or prohibit customers from shopping in our stores,” the Washington Post reported.

Walmart, Target, Kroger and CVS are among other major retailers requiring both customers and employees to wear masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

National

Mayo Clinic bronze brothers ‘lead by example,' wear masks

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.

Latest News

News

Gov. Reynolds discusses criminal justice reform at meeting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The Focus Committee on criminal justice reform put together by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds met over zoom today.

National

Trump tweets photo of himself wearing mask, calls it ‘patriotic’

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump appears to be showing more public support for wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic after not wearing one on camera for months.

National

West wants $1M for new moms, slams Tubman at campaign rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MEG KINNARD
Self-declared presidential candidate Kanye West delivered a winding and unconventional campaign introduction speech in which he proposed a $1 million payout to each new mother and decried Harriet Tubman for her work on the Underground Railroad.

High School

NSAA: Fall sports will go on ‘as currently scheduled’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Monday that fall practices can begin in August as the organization prepares to proceed with fall sports as scheduled.

National

Renaming Alabama bridge for John Lewis opposed in Selma

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES
Growing calls nationally to honor the late Rep. John Lewis by putting his name on the Alabama bridge where he and other voting rights demonstrators were beaten 55 years ago are being met with resistance in Selma, the majority Black city where “Bloody Sunday” occurred.

News

Lawmakers back in session focus on new priorities amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
For the first time in four months, Nebraska lawmakers are back in session. The pandemic stopped the 60-day session on day 43.