Advertisement

Twitter removes Trump campaign video after Linkin Park issues cease-and-desist order

This image taken from file footage shows Linkin Park performing. The band sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Trump campaign for using their music.
This image taken from file footage shows Linkin Park performing. The band sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Trump campaign for using their music.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Linkin Park is the latest band to tell the Trump campaign to stop using their music.

On Saturday night, President Donald Trump retweeted a campaign video from White House aide Dan Scavino that featured the band’s song “In the End.”

Linkin Park responded in a tweet of their own, saying they don’t endorse the president, and don’t “authorize his organization to use any of our music.” They added that a cease-and-desist order “has been issued.”

Twitter removed the video, replacing it with a notice saying: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

The Rolling Stones, Neil Young and the family of Tom Petty have all demanded the Trump campaign stop using their music.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Showers & storms drench Omaha metro; crashes reported

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Clay Ostarly and Richard Ochoa
Crashes reported in Omaha metro area.

National

GRAPHIC: Navy vet says he asked federal troops in Portland a question before they attacked him

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Chris David, a Navy vet, was struck repeatedly by federal law enforcement officers outside the courthouse building.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Rain and storms to start the day will be the first of many rounds this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Morning rain and storms brings some much needed relief from the hot and dry weather. Afternoon highs will stick in the lower 80s today.

Coronavirus

GOP leaders head to White House as coronavirus crisis deepens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
Despite flickers of an economic upswing as states eased stay-at-home orders in May and June, the jobless rate remained at double digits, higher than it ever was in the last decade's Great Recession.

Latest News

National

Protests in Portland, Seattle continue after unidentified federal officers seen making arrests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Nearly two months of protests against racial inequality and police brutality have followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

National

Kanye West: Harriet Tubman 'never actually freed the slaves'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
In his first presidential campaign appearance, the rapper wore a bulletproof vest and sounded off on a number of topics, including abortion and the possibility of divorcing Kim Kardashian.

National

Mich. judge sends Black teen to juvenile detention for not finishing schoolwork

Updated: 2 hours ago
The teenager was on probation in the juvenile justice system for fighting with her mother and stealing. The judge declared she had violated the probation by not completing her work and sent her to juvenile detention.

National

Protests held after Black teen with ADHD sent to juvenile detention for not finishing schoolwork

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The teenager was on probation in the juvenile justice system for fighting with her mother and stealing. The judge declared she had violated the probation by not completing her work and sent her to juvenile detention.

National

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
Officials say a gunman, believed to have posed as a FedEx delivery person, shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge as he answered the door of the family home.

News

Nebraska Democrats vote Alisha Shelton for Senate to replace Chris Janicek

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Richard Ochoa
The Nebraska Democratic Party voted Sunday to have Alisha Shelton be their representative for the U.S. Senate after the party stopped supporting the primary winner, Chris Janicek, for violating their code of conduct.