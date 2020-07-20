Advertisement

The RiverFront project to restrict Lewis & Clark Landing access

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The RiverFront Revitalization Project is preparing for the next phase of the project which includes restricting access to Lewis and Clark Landing.

RiverFront Drive will be closed between CHI Health Center lot A entrance and the National Park Service Midwest Headquarters.

Gallup, the NSP Headquarters, and the Riverfront Place condominium will have access from Abbott Drive.

This is the third phase of the RiverFront Revitalization Project, which is scheduled to open in spring 2023.

