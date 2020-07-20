Standing Bear Lake to see trail closures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Parks and Recreation are warning park users of upcoming trail closures at Standing Bear Lake in Northwest Omaha.

The trail on the north and south sides of the lake at its west end will be closed beginning Tuesday, July 21 through Friday, July 24. The trail sections will open only in the evenings during this time.

The Omaha Parks and Recreation Department is doing this in order to remove trees in the area.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.