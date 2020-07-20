Showers & storms drench Omaha metro; crashes reported

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders raced to I-80 WB for a reported crash near 50th Street early Monday morning.

The First Alert Traffic team spotted a building backup on the Nebraska Department of Transportation camera near the crash site. Authorities confirm to 6 News that the crash has blocked the left lane of I-80 WB.

NDOT camera shows backup on I-80 near 50th Street. (NDOT)

Crews are also working to clear up a wreck near JFK NB near F Street. This crash possibly involves three vehicles.

NDOT camera shows backup building near JFK NB and F Street. (NDOT)

