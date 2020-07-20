Showers & storms drench Omaha metro; crashes reported
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders raced to I-80 WB for a reported crash near 50th Street early Monday morning.
The First Alert Traffic team spotted a building backup on the Nebraska Department of Transportation camera near the crash site. Authorities confirm to 6 News that the crash has blocked the left lane of I-80 WB.
Crews are also working to clear up a wreck near JFK NB near F Street. This crash possibly involves three vehicles.
