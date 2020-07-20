Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Rain and storms to start the day will be the first of many rounds this week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with some very beneficial rain and storms moving through the area. Nothing is severe and the rain will be steady and heavy at times. This is exactly what is needed to chip away at the rainfall deficit in the area. Yards and fields will greatly benefit from this. This will likely wrap up before 10am for most of us leaving the rest of the day warm and humid.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

There are more rain chances on way tonight as another system will dive in from the northwest. It will likely bring some more rain and possibly some wind after 10pm tonight.

Tonight's Rain
Tonight's Rain(WOWT)

More showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday but the chances are much lower. Friday heading into the weekend will bring another round of heat that will likely last longer than the previous round. Starting Friday and easily lasting through the weekend we’ll have highs in the mid and upper 90s with heat index values in the 100 to 110 range in the afternoon.

Conditions will be quiet Sunday evening, outside of a stray shower or storm in northeastern Nebraska. Clouds increase overnight, with potential coverage of showers and storms picking up by sunrise Monday. Widespread showers and storms are likely Monday morning into the early afternoon hours. Some could be strong, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are on tap with highs around 80°.

The 6 News First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday, July, 18, 2020 a First Alert Day due to dangerous heat.

Highs near 100 degrees expected for Saturday afternoon. A First Alert Day is in effect.

We’re already starting Friday on a warmer note – temperatures are in the lower-70s as you head out the door. Partly cloudy skies are on tap, with breezy southerly winds warming us into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. With higher dew points in the 70s (steamy humidity), heat indices will rise to around 100° - 105° this afternoon/early evening.

