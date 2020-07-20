Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Rain and storms to start the day will be the first of many rounds this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with some very beneficial rain and storms moving through the area. Nothing is severe and the rain will be steady and heavy at times. This is exactly what is needed to chip away at the rainfall deficit in the area. Yards and fields will greatly benefit from this. This will likely wrap up before 10am for most of us leaving the rest of the day warm and humid.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

There are more rain chances on way tonight as another system will dive in from the northwest. It will likely bring some more rain and possibly some wind after 10pm tonight.

Tonight's Rain (WOWT)

More showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday but the chances are much lower. Friday heading into the weekend will bring another round of heat that will likely last longer than the previous round. Starting Friday and easily lasting through the weekend we’ll have highs in the mid and upper 90s with heat index values in the 100 to 110 range in the afternoon.

