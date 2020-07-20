Advertisement

Over 100 apply to replace Rep. Lewis on November ballot

People gather at a makeshift memorial near the home of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Lewis, who died Friday at age 80, was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists who organized the 1963 March on Washington, and spoke shortly before the group's leader, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., gave his "I Have a Dream" speech to a vast sea of people.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats will sift through over 100 applications Monday to decide who will replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

The 80-year-old civil rights leader died Friday after serving the Atlanta area for more than 30 years in Congress.

The Democratic Party of Georgia says it received 131 applications by its Sunday evening deadline.

A group that includes several prominent Georgia Democrats will review the applications and recommend three to five candidates. The party’s executive committee will then pick a nominee by Monday afternoon.

The seat will remain empty until Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp schedules a special election. The Republican governor has given no indication when he will hold an election.

