NSAA: Fall sports will go on ‘as currently scheduled’

The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Monday that fall practices can begin Aug. 10 as the organization prepares to proceed with fall sports as scheduled.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Monday that fall practices can begin in August as the organization prepares to proceed with fall sports as scheduled.

Calling for flexibility and noting that “modifications may have to be made,” practices for the 2020 fall sports season for football, volleyball, cross country, girls golf, boys tennis, and softball will be allowed to start Aug. 10, according to the NSAA news release.

“The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, and officials has been our priority as we work to provide activities for our member schools. This will not change, and modifications may have to be made,” the release states.

Citing work with the governor’s office, the Nebraska Department of Education, and the local health departments, the NSAA recommends that schools should:

  • Keep all activities, practices, and scrimmages in-house to avoid interaction with other teams.
  • Wear masks when not in competition.
  • Keep groups small, and record attendance.
  • Wash your hands regularly.
  • Disinfect equipment regularly.
  • Stay home if you don’t feel well.
  • Stay home if someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19.

“We will continue to work with to make the best decisions for your students and our member schools,” the release states. “Our ultimate goal is to return to school to have a full, productive, healthy season and create a great experience for our students. Please, help us achieve this goal.”

