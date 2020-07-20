Monday July 20 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 42 new cases, 3 deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County reports 42 new cases, 3 deaths

The Douglas County Health Department has reported new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths.

The total cases in the county since the outbreak began has reached 8,784.

The total number of deaths has reached 116.

As of Monday morning, 313 medical beds were available, 77 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, and of the 429 ventilators available, 14 were being used by COVID-19 patients.

