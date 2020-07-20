Advertisement

Millard Schools to open at full capacity, provide remote option

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard Public Schools has released an update to their fall reopening plans which includes a new Concurrent Remote option.

The district reminds parents that school starts on August 10 at full capacity. If conditions change, the school may move to 50 percent capacity or to remote learning entirely.

In conjunction with health experts, the district has created a dial that measures in red, orange, yellow, and green based on the severity of COVID-19 in the area. The dial will be updated each week, according to the release. Currently, the dial is at yellow.

Upon review of what parents have voiced concerns over, the district has come up with an option that allows for kids to learn entirely at home even when the school is back at full capacity.

According to the release, not all courses will be provided remotely at a secondary level but if a student is interested in the option, an email is being sent this week to parents with more information.

Updated information along with frequently asked questions is available on the Millard Public Schools website.

The district did not mention whether or not masks will be required.

