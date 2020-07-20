Advertisement

Louisville man shoots ‘uncontrollable’ teen son, Cass County authorities report

A man was taken into custody Monday after authorities said he shot his 16-year-old son with a small-caliber handgun, according to a report from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was taken into custody Monday after authorities said he shot his 16-year-old son with a small-caliber handgun.

Earlier on Monday, Cass County Sheriff’s deputies had responded to reports of a disturbance on East Park Highway near Highway 50, south of Louisville, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. At that time, the teen was involved in a verbal disturbance with his parents, and deputies were able to de-escalate the situation and leave the scene, the report states.

About 10 minutes later, as the deputy was headed to the Cass County Attorney’s Office to discuss removing the boy from the home, authorities were summoned back to the same residence after a shooting was reported, the release states.

Clarence S. Moxey was arrested and placed in Cass County Corrections facility. He is facing charges of felony assault with a firearm as well as additional charges, pending investigation, according to the release.

The teen was transported by Lifenet to Bergan Mercy hospital in Omaha, where his condition was reported to be “serious but stable” as of 2:23 p.m. Monday, the release states.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

