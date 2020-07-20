Advertisement

Lincoln security guards helping businesses enforce mask requirement

Two people wear masks into a store near 48th and R street.
Two people wear masks into a store near 48th and R street.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At any business across town, there's a lot of people wearing masks.

Five months into a global pandemic it's a common sight, but for the next six weeks it's the law.

Lincoln security guards are helping to enforce it.

"We're assisting from the standpoint of being friendly, being non confrontational, being helpful and offering information and masks when we can," Janis Strautkalms, owner of Lincoln Guards Security said.

Strautkalms said he's had guards helping businesses check employee temperatures for months so helping keep people safe amid a pandemic isn't new.

“Nobody plans to have to do this,” Strautkalms said. “You have employees that are doing what they’re good at - serving customers, the last thing they want to do is anything extra.”

His business isn't the only one.

Terrickeo Watson, owner of A.M. Security said he's trained his crew to take on this new role.

"Not everyone agrees with face masks," Watson said. "So I know businesses are having trouble with it, even before this mandate."

Both said the goal is voluntary compliance.

"Hopefully we can all just follow this so we can go back to normal," Watson said.

They said just like people have the right to decide not to wear a mask, businesses have the right to refuse service, and right now it's the law to do so.

"You should always be prepared that if you don't wear a mask, you may not be able to go in," Strautkalms said. "You may not get service if you don't have a mask on, but that's the last thing these businesses want."

Lincoln Police said complaints of people not wearing masks should be forwarded to the health department.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird advised the Lincoln Police Department not to ticket people for not wearing a mask, and to instead focus on education.

Though police will ticket if the situation escalates into a criminal offense, like trespassing.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Reynolds discusses criminal justice reform at meeting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The Focus Committee on criminal justice reform put together by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds met over zoom today.

High School

NSAA: Fall sports will go on ‘as currently scheduled’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Monday that fall practices can begin in August as the organization prepares to proceed with fall sports as scheduled.

News

Lawmakers back in session focus on new priorities amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
For the first time in four months, Nebraska lawmakers are back in session. The pandemic stopped the 60-day session on day 43.

Coronavirus

Monday July 20 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 42 new cases, 3 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Millard Schools to open at full capacity, provide remote option

Updated: 3 hours ago
Millard Public Schools has released an update to their fall reopening plans which includes a new Concurrent Remote option.

Latest News

News

The RiverFront project to restrict Lewis & Clark Landing access

Updated: 4 hours ago
The RiverFront Revitalization Project is preparing for the next phase of the project which includes restricting access to Lewis and Clark Landing.

News

Broken Heart Syndrome on the rise--10PM

Updated: 5 hours ago
Stress Cardiomyopathy, or Broken Heart Syndrome, is brought on by high levels of mental or physical stress.

News

Bellevue, Papillion change trash collection routes

Updated: 5 hours ago
The City of Bellevue and Papillion Sanitation have announced that as of the first week of August, many trash, yard waste, and recycling collection routes will be changed.

News

Standing Bear Lake to see trail closures

Updated: 5 hours ago
Omaha Parks and Recreation are warning park users of upcoming trail closures at Standing Bear Lake in Northwest Omaha.

News

Nebraska Medicaid expansion enrollment starts online Aug. 1

Updated: 8 hours ago
Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is holding providing an update on the Medicaid Expansion.

News

Showers & storms drench Omaha metro; crashes reported

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly and Richard Ochoa
Crashes reported in Omaha metro area.