Lawmakers back in session focus on new priorities amid pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in four months, Nebraska lawmakers are back in session. The pandemic stopped the 60-day session on day 43.

With lawmakers finally back in session for the first time since mid-March and a lot of people hurting economically, many are wondering whether priorities will change in the final 17-days for lawmakers.

The first thing we noticed is all the plexiglass surrounding the 49 senators in the Capitol chambers.

It appeared more than half of the lawmakers were wearing masks.

While the governor has said property tax relief remains a priority, several lawmakers held a zoom call this afternoon with reporters to say that's not what they're hearing from constituents. They'll be pushing for worker safety, renter's protection, and food security, among other things.

State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh said, "I know that people are hurting. I know my office has helped 200 people get their unemployment. Not just from my district but from across the state.

State Senator Megan Hunt said, “This pandemic is exposing inequality in housing, health care, childcare, and food security. Each of these things is a racial justice, as well.”

State Senator Tony Vargas said, “They’re being forced to choose between their health and the health of their co-workers. these workers have been classified as essential workers, but they’re being treated as disposable. It’s outrageous.”

South Omaha Senator Vargas talked about those in food processing plants. He acknowledged this is personal to him as he lost his father to COVID-19.

While the priority bills were filed long ago, these senators believe there’s room to include these issues in the next 17-days and convince their colleagues of the same.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.