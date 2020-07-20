Advertisement

Nebraska Medicaid expansion enrollment starts online Aug. 1

Gov. Pete Ricketts updates Nebraska's COVID-19 response during his daily news conference Thursday morning, July 2, 2020.
Gov. Pete Ricketts updates Nebraska's COVID-19 response during his daily news conference Thursday morning, July 2, 2020.(WOWT)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services gave an update Monday morning on the state’s Medicaid Expansion.

Beginning Aug. 1, applications will be taken online at ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov. Coverage goes into effect on Oct. 1.

The expansion extends coverage to low-income — those earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level — able-bodied adults ages 19-64.

According to a release from the governor’s office, DHHS is also planning to implement Section 1115 waiver of the Social Security Act. The waiver allow Medicaid expansion beneficiaries the opportunity to qualify for enhanced Prime benefits — that is, basic services plus dental, vision, and over-the-counter medications — by participating in wellness, personal responsibility, and community engagement activities. Those enrolling in Medicaid expansion will receive basic benefits through a single overarching managed-care program that integrates physical and behavioral health as well as pharmacy benefits.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Showers & storms drench Omaha metro; crashes reported

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly and Richard Ochoa
Crashes reported in Omaha metro area.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Rain and storms to start the day will be the first of many rounds this week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Morning rain and storms brings some much needed relief from the hot and dry weather. Afternoon highs will stick in the lower 80s today.

News

Nebraska Democrats vote Alisha Shelton for Senate to replace Chris Janicek

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Richard Ochoa
The Nebraska Democratic Party voted Sunday to have Alisha Shelton be their representative for the U.S. Senate after the party stopped supporting the primary winner, Chris Janicek, for violating their code of conduct.

News

1 killed, 2 hospitalized after two-car crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Richard Ochoa
One person was killed after a car blew through a stop sign at a 4-way intersection at 42nd and Curtis Avenue late Sunday night, according to Omaha Police.

Latest News

News

Broken Heart Syndrome on the rise amid pandemic fears

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Stress Cardiomyopathy, or Broken Heart Syndrome, is brought on by high levels of mental or physical stress. Darcy Beck has had a particularly stressful year. First, her husband of more than 20 years died in a car crash then the pandemic set in.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Rain chances increase by early Monday morning!

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Conditions will be quiet Sunday evening, outside of a stray shower or storm in northeastern Nebraska. Clouds increase overnight, with potential coverage of showers and storms picking up by sunrise Monday. Widespread showers and storms are likely Monday morning into the early afternoon hours. Some could be strong, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are on tap with highs around 80°.

News

Omaha police respond to two cuttings, four shootings Sunday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Omaha police officers responded to two reports of cuttings and four reports of shootings Sunday morning.

Coronavirus

Sunday July 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 24 new cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Water main break inundates Deer Park Boulevard

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
|
By Michael Bell
A water main break has caused water to gush into the streets near 24th and Deer Park Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

News

Blade 5K goes virtual to give local boy prosthetic legs

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT
|
By Leigh Waldman
The coronavirus pandemic will not stand in the way of the Annual Blade 5k.