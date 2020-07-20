Nebraska Medicaid expansion enrollment starts online Aug. 1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services gave an update Monday morning on the state’s Medicaid Expansion.

Beginning Aug. 1, applications will be taken online at ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov. Coverage goes into effect on Oct. 1.

The expansion extends coverage to low-income — those earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level — able-bodied adults ages 19-64.

According to a release from the governor’s office, DHHS is also planning to implement Section 1115 waiver of the Social Security Act. The waiver allow Medicaid expansion beneficiaries the opportunity to qualify for enhanced Prime benefits — that is, basic services plus dental, vision, and over-the-counter medications — by participating in wellness, personal responsibility, and community engagement activities. Those enrolling in Medicaid expansion will receive basic benefits through a single overarching managed-care program that integrates physical and behavioral health as well as pharmacy benefits.

