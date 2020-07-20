Gov. Reynolds discusses criminal justice reform at meeting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Focus Committee on criminal justice reform put together by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds met over zoom today.

Unbiased policing, that was the main topic of discussion in the latest meeting of Governor Reynolds.

The focus of the meeting today was on anti-profiling ordinances and pretextual stops.

We heard from three different cities, University Heights, Des Moines, and Iowa City. Each talked about where they were in implementing their ordinances.

The farthest along in their plans is University Heights.

Troy Kelsay the University Heights Police Chief said, “The University Heights citizens review board that was established is very specific if you will, that cancer of discriminatory practices, racial profiling in the police.”

Other cities mentioned similar review boards and talked about other steps they're still working on taking, like diversifying the police force.

Wayne Jerman the Cedar Rapids Police Chief said, "My highest administrative priority is to increase the applicant pool for our department. But we are not near where we need to be and want to be."

All departments will be increasing the implicit bias training for their officers.

The Lt. Governor, Adam Gregg also mentioned a partnership moving forward between the Iowa Nebraska NAACP and the Iowa Police Chiefs Association to create a law enforcement equity task force.

