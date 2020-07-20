Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds discusses criminal justice reform at meeting

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Focus Committee on criminal justice reform put together by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds met over zoom today.

Unbiased policing, that was the main topic of discussion in the latest meeting of Governor Reynolds.

The focus of the meeting today was on anti-profiling ordinances and pretextual stops.

We heard from three different cities, University Heights, Des Moines, and Iowa City. Each talked about where they were in implementing their ordinances.

The farthest along in their plans is University Heights.

Troy Kelsay the University Heights Police Chief said, “The University Heights citizens review board that was established is very specific if you will, that cancer of discriminatory practices, racial profiling in the police.”

Other cities mentioned similar review boards and talked about other steps they're still working on taking, like diversifying the police force.

Wayne Jerman the Cedar Rapids Police Chief said, "My highest administrative priority is to increase the applicant pool for our department. But we are not near where we need to be and want to be."

All departments will be increasing the implicit bias training for their officers.

The Lt. Governor, Adam Gregg also mentioned a partnership moving forward between the Iowa Nebraska NAACP and the Iowa Police Chiefs Association to create a law enforcement equity task force.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

NSAA: Fall sports will go on ‘as currently scheduled’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Monday that fall practices can begin in August as the organization prepares to proceed with fall sports as scheduled.

News

Lawmakers back in session focus on new priorities amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
For the first time in four months, Nebraska lawmakers are back in session. The pandemic stopped the 60-day session on day 43.

Coronavirus

Monday July 20 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 42 new cases, 3 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Millard Schools to open at full capacity, provide remote option

Updated: 3 hours ago
Millard Public Schools has released an update to their fall reopening plans which includes a new Concurrent Remote option.

Latest News

News

The RiverFront project to restrict Lewis & Clark Landing access

Updated: 4 hours ago
The RiverFront Revitalization Project is preparing for the next phase of the project which includes restricting access to Lewis and Clark Landing.

News

Broken Heart Syndrome on the rise--10PM

Updated: 5 hours ago
Stress Cardiomyopathy, or Broken Heart Syndrome, is brought on by high levels of mental or physical stress.

News

Bellevue, Papillion change trash collection routes

Updated: 5 hours ago
The City of Bellevue and Papillion Sanitation have announced that as of the first week of August, many trash, yard waste, and recycling collection routes will be changed.

News

Standing Bear Lake to see trail closures

Updated: 5 hours ago
Omaha Parks and Recreation are warning park users of upcoming trail closures at Standing Bear Lake in Northwest Omaha.

News

Nebraska Medicaid expansion enrollment starts online Aug. 1

Updated: 8 hours ago
Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is holding providing an update on the Medicaid Expansion.

News

Showers & storms drench Omaha metro; crashes reported

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly and Richard Ochoa
Crashes reported in Omaha metro area.