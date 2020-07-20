Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Heat wave set to start Friday. Longest stretch of dangerous heat this season.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the heat and humidity that we dealt with last weekend, we are in line to see an even longer stretch of similar weather starting this coming Friday.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s coupled with high dew points in the 70s will make for a dangerous combo of heat and humidity starting Friday afternoon. Heat index values approaching 110 degrees are possible that afternoon and again each day over the weekend as well as Monday afternoon. Overnight lows won’t offer much relief either as they’ll cool into the upper 70s at best each morning.

This will easily be the longest stretch of dangerous heat we’ve had so far this season. Be mindful of how this impacts you and your health and be sure to limit outdoor activity each day. Take frequent breaks if you must be outside for long stretches.

First Alert
First Alert(WOWT)
Heat Dangers
Heat Dangers(WOWT)

