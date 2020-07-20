Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - More rain chances overnight, heat building later this week

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After some welcome rain this morning, we got a nice break from the heat this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warmed into the low 80s around the metro, a little below average for a chance. Humidity also slightly lower today. Quiet conditions are expected for the evening with temperatures slowly falling back into the 70s after sunset. We will see another chance for rain overnight as a complex of storms pushes its way through central Nebraska. The heaviest rain will likely fall to the west and south of the metro, but we should see at least some rain by morning.

A few showers or rumbles of thunder could linger through mid-morning, but should quickly clear out by midday, very similar to what we saw today. Partly cloudy skies will return for the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. There is a slight chance for an isolated afternoon storm, but most will stay dry. A few more storms may develop late in the overnight into early Wednesday morning, but coverage will be limited. The chance for rain will linger into Wednesday, but again coverage will be limited, so some areas may not pick up any rain. The clouds and few showers will help to keep temperatures in check with highs in the middle 80s.

Summer heat begins to build back in late this week, with temperatures climbing to near 90 by Thursday. Expect high temperatures in the low to mid 90s each day beginning Friday and lasting through Monday of next week. Higher humidity will result in heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees each day. Friday through Monday are First Alert Weather Days because of the potentially dangerous heat each day.

Heat index forecast for this week
Heat index forecast for this week(WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

More rain chances overnight, heat building later this week

Updated: 10 minutes ago
A comfortable evening around the metro thanks to below average temperatures. Rain chances return overnight, lasting into early Tuesday.

First Alert Weather

Heat wave set to start Friday. Longest stretch of dangerous heat this season.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Lord and David Koeller
Friday through Monday, July 27th have been declared First Alert Weather Days. After the heat and humidity that we dealt with last weekend, we are in line to see an even longer stretch of similar weather starting this coming Friday.

Forecast

Clay’s Midday Forecast - Rain wraps up leaving partly cloudy skies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
Any lingering showers will be drying up shortly after lunchtime, but some clouds may stick around through the afternoon.

Weather

FIRST ALERT - A longer stretch of dangerous heat set to start Friday and last through the weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
Heat and humidity are set to return Friday. This will be the longest stretch of dangerous heat we've had so far this season.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Rain and storms to start the day will be the first of many rounds this week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Morning rain and storms brings some much needed relief from the hot and dry weather. Afternoon highs will stick in the lower 80s today.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Rain chances increase by early Monday morning!

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Conditions will be quiet Sunday evening, outside of a stray shower or storm in northeastern Nebraska. Clouds increase overnight, with potential coverage of showers and storms picking up by sunrise Monday. Widespread showers and storms are likely Monday morning into the early afternoon hours. Some could be strong, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are on tap with highs around 80°.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT

Forecast

Saturday is a First Alert Day - Dangerous heat this afternoon and evening

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
The 6 News First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday, July, 18, 2020 a First Alert Day due to dangerous heat.