David’s Evening Forecast - More rain chances overnight, heat building later this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After some welcome rain this morning, we got a nice break from the heat this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warmed into the low 80s around the metro, a little below average for a chance. Humidity also slightly lower today. Quiet conditions are expected for the evening with temperatures slowly falling back into the 70s after sunset. We will see another chance for rain overnight as a complex of storms pushes its way through central Nebraska. The heaviest rain will likely fall to the west and south of the metro, but we should see at least some rain by morning.

A few showers or rumbles of thunder could linger through mid-morning, but should quickly clear out by midday, very similar to what we saw today. Partly cloudy skies will return for the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. There is a slight chance for an isolated afternoon storm, but most will stay dry. A few more storms may develop late in the overnight into early Wednesday morning, but coverage will be limited. The chance for rain will linger into Wednesday, but again coverage will be limited, so some areas may not pick up any rain. The clouds and few showers will help to keep temperatures in check with highs in the middle 80s.

Summer heat begins to build back in late this week, with temperatures climbing to near 90 by Thursday. Expect high temperatures in the low to mid 90s each day beginning Friday and lasting through Monday of next week. Higher humidity will result in heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees each day. Friday through Monday are First Alert Weather Days because of the potentially dangerous heat each day.

Heat index forecast for this week (WOWT)

