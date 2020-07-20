Clay’s Midday Forecast - Rain wraps up leaving partly cloudy skies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Any lingering showers will be drying up shortly after lunchtime, but some clouds may stick around through the afternoon.

forecast (forecast)

We got some much needed rain during the morning hours Monday. We’re expecting a drier afternoon, but with some clouds. We’ll see some patches of sunshine in some locations. Overall, we’ll stay a little cooler this afternoon due to the morning rain and clouds. We’re looking for highs in the lower 80s.

Another round of showers and storms looks possible overnight. This is especially true for areas west of the Metro. Some of these storms could be on the strong side with a wind threat. These storms should gradually die out as they move across our area by early Tuesday morning.

Smaller rain chances are possible on Wednesday and even smaller on Thursday. Once we get to the end of the week we’ll be focusing on the heat once again.

First Alert (WOWT)

An extended stretch of heat like we saw over the weekend is looking more likely starting Friday and holding into early next week. Heat indices could once again reach up to 110 during those afternoon. For that reason, Friday through next Monday has been declared First Alert Days.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.