Broken Heart Syndrome on the rise amid pandemic fears

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Stress Cardiomyopathy, or Broken Heart Syndrome, is brought on by high levels of mental or physical stress. Darcy Beck has had a particularly stressful year. First, her husband of more than 20 years died in a car crash then the pandemic set in.

“I guess the combination just kind of wiped me out,” Beck said.

A couple of weeks ago she started to notice she wasn’t feeling like herself. She was tired and couldn’t catch a breath. She was training for an upcoming hose show and trying to come up with reasons she felt off.

“Number one, I thought I wasn’t absorbing nutriants...I don’t have enough potasium...I don’t have enough anything. Number two I thought well it’s hot it’s humid, it’s just the weather,” Beck rationalized.

As her day progressed, she started to feel like an elephant was sitting on her chest. She cut her riding lesson short and went to the hospital, sure she was the latest victim of the pandemic.

“You can’t breathe, I must have COVID,” Beck said.

She couldn’t make it to the hospital without stopping to breathe. A negative COVID test later she was administered an EKG.

“All hell broke loose,” Beck said.

What looked like a heart attack turned out to be a case of stress cardiomyopathy, Broken Heart Syndrome. A part of her heart was no longer beating normally.

“All of a sudden the room is filled with people, they’re pulling off clothes they’re starting IV’s,” Beck said.

Beck spent two days in the hospital and is now home recovering from the damage left to her heart. Her message -- now is not the time to be tough. If you think something is wrong, seek help.

“The dangerous thing is that people think it’s something else and they don’t go. Go. Absolutely go,” Beck said.

Broken heart syndrome in a regular year isn’t that common, but this year has been anything but that. In the previous two years, 2% of people with acute coronary syndrome suffered from broken heart syndrome. In April and March of this year alone, 8% have it.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

