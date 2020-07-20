Bellevue, Papillion change trash collection routes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Bellevue and Papillion Sanitation have announced that as of the first week of August, many trash, yard waste, and recycling collection routes will be changed.

According to the department, nearly 10,000 residents will be impacted.

The change is due to the growth of the cities and a recent annexation that brought 4,000 new residents to Bellevue.

Those impacted will receive a postcard in the mail with their new service day. The new routes will begin on August 3.

Nearly 10,000 residents in Bellevue and Papillion will see a change in their trash pick up schedule effective August 3. (Bellevue and Papillion Sanitation)

