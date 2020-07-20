Advertisement

1 killed, 2 hospitalized after two-car crash

Omaha Police investigate a deadly crash at 42nd & Curtis Avenue late Sunday night.
Omaha Police investigate a deadly crash at 42nd & Curtis Avenue late Sunday night.(WOWT)
By Richard Ochoa
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed after a car blew through a stop sign at a 4-way intersection at 42nd and Curtis Avenue late Sunday night, according to Omaha Police.

Paramedics rushed two others to the hospital with some serious injuries. Investigators said the driver of a Chevy Traverse was traveling eastbound on Curtis Avenue near 42nd when it collided with a Buick that was traveling northbound. The female driver of the Buick died on scene, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

