Sunday July 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 24 new cases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
Douglas County reports 25 new cases
The Douglas County Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 8,742.
No new death certificates related to COVID-19 were reported to the DCHD. The county’s death toll remains at 113.
The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in the county totals 5,614.
Area hospitals as of Saturday reported 251 medical and surgical beds were available for an 81 percent occupancy rate. There were 71 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and of 363 ventilators available, 134 were in use including 16 used by COVID-19 patients.
