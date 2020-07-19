Advertisement

Papio South seniors get chance to close out high school soccer careers

By Rex Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - After the spring soccer season was completely lost, the coaches at Papillion-La Vista South had an idea: a tournament at the Cornhusker State Games.

Other teams from the metro like Creighton Prep, Papillion-La Vista, Omaha Skutt and several others joined in on the tournament that guaranteed each team at least four games.

It gave seniors like Matt Jones and Zane Boudreau a chance to play soccer with their teams one final time before they head off to college.

“Just getting anything this summer after not having a season is an opportunity to keep playing and get better before I go off to college,” Jones said.

The tournament was of high importance to the Titans.

They knew they couldn’t get full practices together with the coaches, so they organized practices on their own.

They fit eight practices into 16 days to get ready for the tournament.

The person who led those practices was the team’s equipment manager, Nick Lauver.

Lauver was cut from the team as a freshman but stuck around. He was set to be an assistant coach for the team in his final year of high school.

“I’m really proud of the trust that I’ve built up with these coaches and teammates,” Lauver said.

The coaching staff decided he should coach the games as well to make it all about the team.

”As soon as the ball got rolling and we knew we were going to get the team in, we decided we needed to let Nick coach,” said head coach Dave Lawrence.

“It’s just an honor to coach these guys, all my seniors, for their last games together,” Lauver said.

It wasn’t a full season, but to get any sort of consolation games meant a great deal to a team with 15 seniors on it and high aspirations for their final year after a successful season last year.

What could have been.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

NSAA: Fall sports will go on ‘as currently scheduled’

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Monday that fall practices can begin in August as the organization prepares to proceed with fall sports as scheduled.

Sports

Bats come alive for Nebraska all-stars as they beat Iowa 13-7

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The college baseball all-star series between players from Nebraska and Iowa continued Friday at Werner Park.Playing a doubleheader, Nebraska took the first game by a score of 10-1.

Sports

IHSAA plans to go ahead with scheduled fall sports

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The IHSAA announced Friday they are currently preparing to begin its scheduled fall sports season on time.

Sports

Nebraska all-stars drop first game against Iowa at Werner Park

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
After giving up two runs in the first inning, the Nebraska college all-stars pitched eight scoreless innings against the Iowa college all-stars, but it wasn’t enough as they lost 2-1.

Latest News

Sports

Omaha Skutt Catholic Rallies to Beat Elkhorn 5-4

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Omaha Skutt Catholic rallied to beat Elkhorn 5-4 on Thursday at Werner Park. Medicine Man Pharmacy, which is made up of players from Skutt scored four runs in the fifth inning to defeat Elkhorn OrthoNebraska.

Sports

Battle of Papillion goes to the Monarchs

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Papillion-La Vista (Pinnacle Bank) and Papillion-La Vista South legion baseball teams played at Werner Park on Wednesday night.The Monarchs beat the Titans 4-0.

Sports

State Champion Gives Back with Warriors Golf Camp

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
Two-time State Champion Kaitlyn Hanna gives back with the Warriors Girls Golf Camp at the Stone Creek Golf Club. 66 girls learned the fundamentals of golf.

Sports

South Kicker Alan Mendoza Named Shrine Bowl MVP

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
Omaha South’s Alan Mendoza was named the offensive most valuable player in the Shrine Bowl on Saturday in Kearney. The placekicker booted three field goals, including a 51-yarder in the South’s 30-6 victory over the North. Mendoza plans to play soccer at Bellevue University.

Sports

Millard North’s Johnson gets national recognition

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
When you start listing the best players in the area, it’s easy to forget Jadin Johnson, who flies under the radar while playing on a loaded Millard North Roster.That being said, Johnson was listed at 39th on ESPN’s top 50 point guards in the class of 2021.

Sports

Omaha South’s Mendoza shines in Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The very first live football game since the Covid-19 pandemic began took place on Saturday, and it happened in Kearney, Nebraska.The 62nd Shrine Bowl successfully took place at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.