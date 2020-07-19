Omaha police respond to two cuttings, four shootings Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police officers responded to two reports of cuttings and four reports of shootings Sunday morning.

According to a statement released by the department, there was a cutting near 47th Street at Lafayette Avenue at 12:52 a.m. Sunday. A man told officers he was stabbed by a Hispanic man near 48th and Hamilton. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Another cutting occurred near 19th and Pinkney Streets at 1:10 a.m. Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim had already gone to NMC for treatment of a minor injury. The victim told investigators his sister cut him during an argument. She was booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of North 58th Street at 1:13 a.m. Sunday. Police found three vehicles were involved in separate collisions and all were damaged by gunfire and abandoned. Two victims arrived at NMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to Immanuel Hospital at 3:06 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Police spoke with a man who said he was in the 5300 block of N 62nd Street when he heard what he thought was fireworks then realized he had been shot. His injury was not considered life-threatening.

At 5:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting with eight victims near 29th and T Streets. Officers learned a crowd of about 100 were outside when people inside a gray minivan drove by and opened fire on the crowd.

Of the eight victims, one was 15 years old, one was 16 years old, two were 17 years old and four were over the age of 18.

The 15-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries while the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At 5:15 a.m. officers responded to NMC for a report of two shooting victims who came in. They told police they were driving near 42nd Street and Sorensen Parkway when they were shot by an unknown suspect. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Any with information regarding these incidents are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or online at omahacrimestoppers.org.

