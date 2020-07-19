Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Few t-showers early, Nicer Sunday afternoon ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The bulk of Saturday was very hot, humid, and breezy. Highs warmed into the mid to upper-90s with heat indices from 105° to 112°. Omaha saw its hottest day of the year! Prior to Saturday, the warmest day at Eppley during 2020 topped out at 96°.

A front moved in from the northwest through the overnight hours, bringing a wind shift and slightly lower humidity. The bulk of the rainfall Saturday night stayed south of I-80. However, early Sunday morning, some isolated storms fired up along a boundary around the I-80 corridor.

We’ll hold an isolated storm chance through mid-morning. Clouds will then gradually decrease, along with the humidity! Highs will top out in the upper-80s near 90° this afternoon with light and variable winds.

Hour-by-Hour Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

A more widespread chance for rain arrives late Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday thanks to the aforementioned front (Saturday night) stalling over the region. This will keep temperatures in the 80s Monday and Tuesday! Hopefully we can pick up some much-needed rainfall from these chances.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Spotty rain chances may linger for parts of Wednesday and Thursday before heat builds back in by the end of the workweek.

