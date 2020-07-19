Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Some relief from the heat and humidity on the way!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Some spotty showers and storms bubbled up overnight Saturday around the Omaha Metro. These created isolated downpours and a nice lightning show in spots! Rain was out of the Metro before 6 AM, pushing east into Iowa and NW Missouri.

The bulk of Saturday was very hot, humid, and breezy. Highs warmed into the mid to upper-90s with heat indices from 105° to 112°. Omaha saw its hottest day of the year! Prior to Saturday, the warmest day at Eppley during 2020 topped out at 96°. Our heat alerts will expire at 8 PM as the sun begins to set and a front moves in from the northwest!

With this front, some scattered showers and storms are possible into the overnight hours. Not everyone will see rain, so count yourself lucky if you do! Lows will drop into the lower-70s with highs on Sunday in the upper-80s near 90°. Humidity will be lower Sunday as well!

The Next 3 Days (wowt)

A more widespread chance for rain arrives late Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday thanks to the aforementioned front (Saturday night) stalling over the region. This will keep temperatures in the 80s Monday and Tuesday! Hopefully we can pick up some much-needed rainfall from these chances.

Heat looks to build back in by the end of the workweek.

