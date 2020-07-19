Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Rain chances increase by early Monday morning!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday was the hottest day of the year so far in Omaha, with a high temperature of 98°. Of course with the humidity, it felt much hotter than that! Heat indices climbed into the range of 105° to 112° for much of the afternoon and evening.

Thankfully, a cold front moved in Saturday evening and night! Showers and storms moved in to areas south of I-80 from Kansas, before weakening early Sunday.

We’ve seen plenty of sunshine Sunday, but temperatures topped out in the mid to upper-80s for most, with a high of 91° in Omaha. Winds were light and variable, so while we didn’t have much of a breeze (unlike Saturday), we did have much lower dew points! Heat indices stayed in the 80s and lower-90s.

Conditions will be quiet Sunday evening, outside of a stray shower or storm in northeastern Nebraska. Clouds increase overnight, with potential coverage of showers and storms picking up by sunrise Monday.

Sunday Night & Monday Morning (WOWT)

Widespread showers and storms are likely Monday morning into the early afternoon hours. Some could be strong, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are on tap with highs around 80°.

Additional chances for rain return Monday night/early Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly even Thursday morning. All in all, 1 to 3 inches of much-needed rainfall is possible through Thursday.

Rainfall potential through Thursday (WOWT)

We’ll start to warm back up into the 90s as we dry out for the end of the workweek and the upcoming weekend.

Keep track of the radar and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.