Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Rain chances increase by early Monday morning!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday was the hottest day of the year so far in Omaha, with a high temperature of 98°. Of course with the humidity, it felt much hotter than that! Heat indices climbed into the range of 105° to 112° for much of the afternoon and evening.

Thankfully, a cold front moved in Saturday evening and night! Showers and storms moved in to areas south of I-80 from Kansas, before weakening early Sunday.

We’ve seen plenty of sunshine Sunday, but temperatures topped out in the mid to upper-80s for most, with a high of 91° in Omaha. Winds were light and variable, so while we didn’t have much of a breeze (unlike Saturday), we did have much lower dew points! Heat indices stayed in the 80s and lower-90s.

Conditions will be quiet Sunday evening, outside of a stray shower or storm in northeastern Nebraska. Clouds increase overnight, with potential coverage of showers and storms picking up by sunrise Monday.

Sunday Night & Monday Morning
Sunday Night & Monday Morning(WOWT)

Widespread showers and storms are likely Monday morning into the early afternoon hours. Some could be strong, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are on tap with highs around 80°.

Additional chances for rain return Monday night/early Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly even Thursday morning. All in all, 1 to 3 inches of much-needed rainfall is possible through Thursday.

Rainfall potential through Thursday
Rainfall potential through Thursday(WOWT)

We’ll start to warm back up into the 90s as we dry out for the end of the workweek and the upcoming weekend.

Keep track of the radar and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT

Forecast

Saturday is a First Alert Day - Dangerous heat this afternoon and evening

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
The 6 News First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday, July, 18, 2020 a First Alert Day due to dangerous heat.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Forecast - Saturday

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT

Forecast

Clay’s Evening Forecast - Dangerous heat through Saturday evening

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Highs near 100 degrees expected for Saturday afternoon. A First Alert Day is in effect.

Weather

First Alert Day Saturday

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT

Forecast

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Rising heat and humidity for the end of the week!

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’re already starting Friday on a warmer note – temperatures are in the lower-70s as you head out the door. Partly cloudy skies are on tap, with breezy southerly winds warming us into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. With higher dew points in the 70s (steamy humidity), heat indices will rise to around 100° - 105° this afternoon/early evening.

Weather

Mallory's Friday Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Heat building for the weekend

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Temperatures climbing into the 80s today, will continue to rise into the weekend. Potentially dangerous levels of heat developing by the weekend.