Advertisement

Las Vegas man accused of goading homeless man into fatal stunt for $6

Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV/CNN) - A Las Vegas man is charged with a felony for allegedly persuading a mentally ill, homeless man to perform a stunt that led to his death. Video shows the suspect laughing as the victim lay on the ground dying.

Police announced Wednesday they arrested 28-year-old Keonte Jones for felony willful disregard for a person’s safety. On June 20, the suspect allegedly offered 55-year-old Larry Coner, a man whose family says he was mentally ill and known to panhandle, money to perform a backflip on Facebook Live.

Coner attempted the stunt three times. On the third attempt, he landed on his neck. He died 10 days later from a major spinal injury.

Police say Jones continued recording and laughing for nearly 10 minutes as bystanders went to check on Coner. The suspect told them there was no need to call 911.

A member of Coner’s family brought the video of the incident to police, who reviewed and investigated it, resulting in Jones’ arrest.

Coner’s younger sister, who wanted to remain anonymous for her safety, says the incident was inhumane. She says she went to visit her brother at the hospital before his death. He had lost his memory and didn’t know why he was there.

She says watching the video and hearing Jones’ comments is gut-wrenching, but she’s happy he was arrested.

"It's not funny because he's dead now," she said. "How can you not have human compassion and compassion for another human being?"

Coner was a father and loved by his family, his sister says. The family set up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses. It has raised more than $14,000.

Copyright 2020 KSNV, Facebook/Rearranging Williams, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths top 600,000 globally as Hong Kong warns of resurgence

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Cara Anna and Geir Moulson
The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. Experts believe the true numbers around the world are higher because of testing shortages and data collection.

National

Man arrested after livestream stunt that led to death of homeless man in Las Vegas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Police say the suspect continued recording and laughing for nearly 10 minutes after the victim suffered a neck injury that turned out to be fatal.

National

Police call Portland protest a riot as fires set, fences moved

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality have happened daily in Portland since Minneapolis police killed George Floyd on May 25.

Coronavirus

Ky. couple put on house arrest after not signing COVID-19 self-isolation order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith King, WAVE Staff
The couple was ordered to wear ankle monitors. If they travel more than 200 feet, law enforcement will be notified.

Latest News

National

Ky. couple plans legal action over house arrest after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The couple was ordered to wear ankle monitors. If they travel more than 200 feet, law enforcement will be notified.

National

Dress rehearsal: MLB holds first COVID-era exhibitions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Seiner
Exhibition games in Washington, New York and Pittsburgh on Saturday gave Major League Baseball its first look at coronavirus-era games — fake crowd noise and all.

National

MLB’s Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rob Gillies
The Blue Jays have been denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES Associated Press
Patients are waiting “hours and hours” to get admitted ... and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for most seriously ill.

National

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cara Anna
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Coronavirus

85 infants have tested positive for COVID-19 in one Texas county

Updated: 5 hours ago
Hospitals in Texas have been straining under one of the worst outbreaks in the United States, as state health officials reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for a fifth consecutive day.