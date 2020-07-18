Water main break inundates Deer Park Boulevard

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A water main break has caused water to gush into the streets near 24th and Deer Park Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

A construction zone near the break has caused traffic to be rerouted off from 24th Street. Crews with the Metropolitan Utilities District, AT&T and City of Omaha were seen working at the site.

Omaha police officers were assisting with traffic as the water flowed west down Deer Park Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

