Advertisement

Water main break inundates Deer Park Boulevard

Water main break near 24th St. and Deer Park Blvd
Water main break near 24th St. and Deer Park Blvd(WOWT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A water main break has caused water to gush into the streets near 24th and Deer Park Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

A construction zone near the break has caused traffic to be rerouted off from 24th Street. Crews with the Metropolitan Utilities District, AT&T and City of Omaha were seen working at the site.

Omaha police officers were assisting with traffic as the water flowed west down Deer Park Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blade 5K goes virtual to give local boy prosthetic legs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The coronavirus pandemic will not stand in the way of the Annual Blade 5k.

News

Stay frosty: OPPD’s map can show scope of any outages on hot day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Saturday’s excessive heat can put a strain not only on anyone outside but also electric equipment like transformers.

Coronavirus

Ralston Schools cancels graduation ceremony as student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Ralston Public Schools on Saturday announced the cancelation of its in-person graduation ceremony to be held July 20 and other activities that week as the district became aware a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

One dead, another injured in Bellevue shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
One man is dead and another suffered gunshot wounds from a shooting in Bellevue late Sunday, according to authorities.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Saturday July 18 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 125 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Walnut Super 8 hotel catches fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
A call for assistance from fire departments across Pottawattamie County was issued after the Super 8 hotel in Walnut caught fire Saturday afternoon.

News

Botox reservation brews hassle for Bennington nurse

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays for a lot of services. But a customer who paid upfront for Botox treatment says she’s waited too long for an appointment. Now there’s frustration over getting a refund.

News

Some Papillion-La Vista schools parents sign petition over in-class learning

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Friday night, parents in the Papillion-La Vista School District are concerned about the back to school plan.

News

Omaha concert venues struggling as pandemic continues

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Many are crying for the days of enjoying live music -- but those are rare thanks to the pandemic as music venues across the country say they are in trouble.

News

Douglas County health authorities say they’re ready to pass a face mask resolution

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By Michael Bell
Health officials in Douglas County say they’re keeping an eye on Lincoln after authorities there added a face mask requirement to their latest DHM.