Walnut Super 8 hotel catches fire

WALNUT, Iowa (WOWT) - A call for assistance from fire departments across Pottawattamie County was issued after the Super 8 hotel in Walnut caught fire Saturday afternoon.

At around noon, a call of smoke and flames from the building was made to emergency dispatchers. Communications said everyone was out of the hotel when fire crews arrived.

By 1 p.m. some fire crews were reported to be leaving the scene as the fire was brought under control. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews were checking rooms for hot spots at 1:30 p.m.

