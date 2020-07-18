Walnut Super 8 hotel catches fire
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WALNUT, Iowa (WOWT) - A call for assistance from fire departments across Pottawattamie County was issued after the Super 8 hotel in Walnut caught fire Saturday afternoon.
At around noon, a call of smoke and flames from the building was made to emergency dispatchers. Communications said everyone was out of the hotel when fire crews arrived.
By 1 p.m. some fire crews were reported to be leaving the scene as the fire was brought under control. No injuries were reported.
Fire crews were checking rooms for hot spots at 1:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.