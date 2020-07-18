Advertisement

Taco Bell revamping menu, removing popular items

Taco Bell is saying goodbye to some fan favorite menu items in August.
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 1:07 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Taco Bell is officially removing some of its menu items to “ensure an easy and fast ordering experience.”

“While change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis,” Taco Bell said in a statement.

Starting Aug. 13, fans will no longer be able to order the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito®, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers, Chips & Dips and the Mini Skillet Bowl. The Quesarito will only be available by ordering through the restaurant’s website or app.

Taco Bell is also making a few additions to the menu. The updated menu will include the $5 Grande Nachos Box and the Beef Burrito.

The box includes a layer of tortilla chips, a double serving of seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream.

Meanwhile, the burrito will be part of the Cravings Value Menu, selling for $1.

