Stay frosty: OPPD’s map can show scope of any outages on hot day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday’s excessive heat can put a strain not only on anyone outside but also electric equipment like transformers.

The Omaha Public Power District website features a map for power outages in the area customers can check as the heatwave covers the metro area.

Saturday’s high heat index of 115 degrees means many are cranking down the temperatures at home.

“Transformers can get overheated with the extra use,” said Aaron Smith, Director of Operations with OPPD. “The oil that insulates a transformer and cools it also gets overheated and can fail. The heat and humidity can cause breakdowns.”

If the power goes out at home, you can report it here.

