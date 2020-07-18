Advertisement

Some Papillion-La Vista schools parents sign petition over in-class learning

By Emily Dwire
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday night, parents in the Papillion-La Vista School District are concerned about the back to school plan.

One parent created a petition in hopes of changing one key element.

Students in the district will have to go back to school unless they have a medically diagnosed condition or someone in their family does.

If that’s the case they can do remote learning. But some parents say the decision to learn from home should be up to families.

“I don’t think it’s safe to return to school right now,” said Sarah Wilson. Her son is heading into his junior year at Papillion-La Vista South High School.

Wilson supports kids going back to school but would prefer her son to take classes through a remote learning program.

“The decision for us would be to keep our son home,” she said.

In the district’s return to school plan, it states the remote learning program is only for students who have a medically diagnosed condition - or have a family member who does.

Wilson says that leaves her family with no options.

“There are a lot of parents in the school district who are concerned about this,” she said.

She wants the district to leave the option of learning from home up to individual families.

“I’m not asking the parents who want to send their kids back to not send their kids back. We’re just looking for that choice of being able to decide for ourselves what’s right for us, what’s right for our family. And at this point in time, we feel like this is right for our family.”

Wilson signed a petition that’s circulating online asking the district to give families a choice to have their kids learn from home, medical condition or not.

Audrianna Johnson created the petition -- she has a son getting ready to start kindergarten.

“I want to present it to the school board so they know that parents want it,” she said.

After just over a day, hundreds had signed her petition.

“I really feel strongly about it,” she said. Her hope once it is presented to the district? “That they include it in the plan. Not necessarily change their mind. I’m all for parents who want to send their kids to school if they think that’s the best option for them, go ahead but I do want them to include it in their plan.”

Wilson hopes it leads to some kind of change.

“If you want a voice this is how we have to have our voice heard,” Wilson said.

Both parents also said they’ve looked into homeschooling options as well.

A response from the district about the petition was not received by Friday night.

The district’s plan also says masks will be required and social distancing rules will be in effect.

