Saturday July 18 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 125 new cases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County reports 125 new cases

The Douglas County Health Department reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 8,718.

No new death certificates related to COVID-19 were reported to the DCHD. The county’s death toll remains at 113.

The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in the county totals 5,522.

Area hospitals as of Friday reported 231 medical and surgical beds were available for an 83 percent occupancy rate. There are 66 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and of 363 ventilators available, 129 were in use including 16 used by COVID-19 patients.

