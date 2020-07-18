Advertisement

Saturday July 18 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 125 new cases

Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County reports 125 new cases

The Douglas County Health Department reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 8,718.

No new death certificates related to COVID-19 were reported to the DCHD. The county’s death toll remains at 113.

The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in the county totals 5,522.

Area hospitals as of Friday reported 231 medical and surgical beds were available for an 83 percent occupancy rate. There are 66 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and of 363 ventilators available, 129 were in use including 16 used by COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MLB’s Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Blue Jays have been denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ralston Schools cancels graduation ceremony as student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 49 minutes ago
By Michael Bell
Ralston Public Schools on Saturday announced the cancelation of its in-person graduation ceremony to be held July 20 and other activities that week as the district became aware a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

Updated: 1 hour ago
By JAY REEVES Associated Press
Patients are waiting “hours and hours” to get admitted ... and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for most seriously ill.

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 2 hours ago
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

No end in sight, Congress confronts new virus crisis rescue

Updated: 4 hours ago
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
With COVID-19 cases hitting alarming new highs and the death roll rising, the pandemic's devastating cycle is happening all over again, leaving Congress little choice but to engineer another costly rescue.

Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely

Updated: 15 hours ago
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

Some Papillion-La Vista schools parents sign petition over in-class learning

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Emily Dwire
Friday night, parents in the Papillion-La Vista School District are concerned about the back to school plan.

Omaha concert venues struggling as pandemic continues

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Alex McLoon
Many are crying for the days of enjoying live music -- but those are rare thanks to the pandemic as music venues across the country say they are in trouble.

MLB’s testing sweep brings some success but optics are issue

Updated: 19 hours ago
Major League Baseball's COVID-19 testing sweep appears to be having some success even as large swaths of the United States continue to struggle with containing the fast-spreading virus.

COVID cases rise, mask debate continues

Updated: 23 hours ago
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the U.S. as the debate over masks continues.