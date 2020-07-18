Advertisement

Saturday is a First Alert Day - Dangerous heat this afternoon and evening

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A First Alert Day is in effect for Saturday, July 18th due to excessive, dangerous heat.

Some spotty showers and storms bubbled up overnight Saturday around the Omaha Metro. These created isolated downpours and a nice lightning show in spots! Rain was out of the Metro before 6 AM, pushing east into Iowa and NW Missouri.

The bulk of Saturday will be very hot, humid, and breezy. Mostly sunny skies return with temperatures warming into the upper-90s near 100°! With the very high dew points, heat indices will climb into triple digits by Noon, with a heat index as high as 115° possible. Because of this, an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued, which includes the Omaha Metro and Lincoln.

Excessive Heat Warning for Omaha
Excessive Heat Warning for Omaha(WOWT)

Avoiding heat related injuries is easy. Here are a few things to keep in mind. First, make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Take frequent breaks to keep yourself cool. Avoid working or playing outside during the hottest parts of the day which is approximately between noon and 5pm right now. Wear light colored, loose fitting clothing to help with air circulation and deflecting some of the heat away from your clothes.

A front moves into the area this evening, triggering the chance for scattered showers and storms into the overnight hours. Behind the front, we’ll be a bit cooler (and less humid!) Sunday with highs closer to 90°.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

A more widespread chance for rain arrives late Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday thanks to the aforementioned front (Saturday night) stalling over the region. This will keep temperatures in the 80s Monday and Tuesday! Hopefully we can pick up some much-needed rainfall from these chances.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Forecast - Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

Clay’s Evening Forecast - Dangerous heat through Saturday evening

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
Highs near 100 degrees expected for Saturday afternoon. A First Alert Day is in effect.

Weather

First Alert Day Saturday

Updated: 22 hours ago

Forecast

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Rising heat and humidity for the end of the week!

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’re already starting Friday on a warmer note – temperatures are in the lower-70s as you head out the door. Partly cloudy skies are on tap, with breezy southerly winds warming us into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. With higher dew points in the 70s (steamy humidity), heat indices will rise to around 100° - 105° this afternoon/early evening.

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's Friday Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Heat building for the weekend

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Temperatures climbing into the 80s today, will continue to rise into the weekend. Potentially dangerous levels of heat developing by the weekend.

Weather

Heat building for the weekend

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
Temperatures climbing into the 80s today, will continue to rise into the weekend. Potentially dangerous levels of heat developing by the weekend.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Warmer and drier for Thursday

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Morning fog will burn off and leave us with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant night ahead but high heat is around the corner!

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Highs will top out in the upper-80s Thursday with highs on Friday back in the 90s! Heat indices Friday afternoon could warm into the upper-90s.

Weather

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT