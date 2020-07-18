Saturday is a First Alert Day - Dangerous heat this afternoon and evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A First Alert Day is in effect for Saturday, July 18th due to excessive, dangerous heat.

Some spotty showers and storms bubbled up overnight Saturday around the Omaha Metro. These created isolated downpours and a nice lightning show in spots! Rain was out of the Metro before 6 AM, pushing east into Iowa and NW Missouri.

The bulk of Saturday will be very hot, humid, and breezy. Mostly sunny skies return with temperatures warming into the upper-90s near 100°! With the very high dew points, heat indices will climb into triple digits by Noon, with a heat index as high as 115° possible. Because of this, an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued, which includes the Omaha Metro and Lincoln.

Excessive Heat Warning for Omaha (WOWT)

Avoiding heat related injuries is easy. Here are a few things to keep in mind. First, make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Take frequent breaks to keep yourself cool. Avoid working or playing outside during the hottest parts of the day which is approximately between noon and 5pm right now. Wear light colored, loose fitting clothing to help with air circulation and deflecting some of the heat away from your clothes.

A front moves into the area this evening, triggering the chance for scattered showers and storms into the overnight hours. Behind the front, we’ll be a bit cooler (and less humid!) Sunday with highs closer to 90°.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

A more widespread chance for rain arrives late Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday thanks to the aforementioned front (Saturday night) stalling over the region. This will keep temperatures in the 80s Monday and Tuesday! Hopefully we can pick up some much-needed rainfall from these chances.

