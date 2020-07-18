Advertisement

Ralston Schools cancels graduation ceremony as student tests positive for COVID-19

(WOWT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ralston Public Schools on Saturday announced the cancelation of its in-person graduation ceremony to be held July 20 and other activities that week as the district became aware a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, RPS Superintendent Dr. Mark Adler said further investigation revealed several graduation parties in the past week which multiple 2020 graduates and underclassmen attended posed a risk for potential spread at the graduation ceremony or other gatherings.

“Our district is committed to the health and safety of our students, staff, and community. After discussions with the Douglas County Health Department, Ralston Public Schools has decided out of an abundance of caution and to help prevent the further potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, to cancel the in-person graduation ceremony on Monday, July 20 and all on-campus student activities for the week of July 20,” Adler stated.

The DCHD has begun contact tracing and will notify anyone who may need to self-quarantine. All Ralston High School campus activities will resume July 27 but the in-person graduation ceremony will not be rescheduled.

“Ram Family, we are in unprecedented times. Please know as we move forward, our decision making will continue to be focused on the health and safety of our students, staff, and community. We appreciate your understanding. As always, if you or your student exhibits any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, you are encouraged to contact your health care provider,” Adler stated.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

MLB’s Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Blue Jays have been denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAY REEVES Associated Press
Patients are waiting “hours and hours” to get admitted ... and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for most seriously ill.

Coronavirus

Saturday July 18 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 125 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 2 hours ago
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Latest News

National

No end in sight, Congress confronts new virus crisis rescue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
With COVID-19 cases hitting alarming new highs and the death roll rising, the pandemic's devastating cycle is happening all over again, leaving Congress little choice but to engineer another costly rescue.

Coronavirus

Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

News

Some Papillion-La Vista schools parents sign petition over in-class learning

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Friday night, parents in the Papillion-La Vista School District are concerned about the back to school plan.

News

Omaha concert venues struggling as pandemic continues

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Many are crying for the days of enjoying live music -- but those are rare thanks to the pandemic as music venues across the country say they are in trouble.

Coronavirus

MLB’s testing sweep brings some success but optics are issue

Updated: 19 hours ago
Major League Baseball's COVID-19 testing sweep appears to be having some success even as large swaths of the United States continue to struggle with containing the fast-spreading virus.

Coronavirus

COVID cases rise, mask debate continues

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the U.S. as the debate over masks continues.