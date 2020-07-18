Advertisement

One dead, another injured in Bellevue shooting

Law enforcement responded to the scene of Ryan Avenue and 30th Street in Bellevue July 17 for a shooting. One man has died, another was injured.
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - One man is dead and another suffered gunshot wounds from a shooting in Bellevue late Sunday, according to authorities.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and members of the Offutt Air Force Base Police and Bellevue Police Department responded to the area of Ryan Avenue and S 30th Street at 11:13 p.m.

Investigators found two men with gunshot wounds. One was declared deceased at the scene while the other was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

There are no suspects at large, authorities said. More details will be released after the deceased’s next of kin are notified.

