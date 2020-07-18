One dead, another injured in Bellevue shooting

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - One man is dead and another suffered gunshot wounds from a shooting in Bellevue late Sunday, according to authorities.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and members of the Offutt Air Force Base Police and Bellevue Police Department responded to the area of Ryan Avenue and S 30th Street at 11:13 p.m.

Investigators found two men with gunshot wounds. One was declared deceased at the scene while the other was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

There are no suspects at large, authorities said. More details will be released after the deceased’s next of kin are notified.

